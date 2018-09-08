Marcy Elementary Back to School Burger Bash

Marcy Elementary will be hosting a Back to School Burger Bash on Thursday, September 13. Although the school has already had orientation and registration, and the school year began last month, the staff of Marcy Elementary thought it would be good to get to know the students parents and guardians a little more. This also gives the parent/guardians a chance to meet the staff that will be teaching their children, all while grabbing a hot dog or burger, chips and a drink.

"We will be trying to break up the groups of students so we're not too overwhelmed. We want to make sure we are able to have a chance to talk a bit with each parent," Marcy Principal Dana Pannell said.

Kindergarteners start off the Burger Bash at 5:30 pm, followed by the first graders at 6 p.m., and second graders at 6:30 p.m.

