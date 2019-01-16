Marcy Place to hold family reunion Jan. 26

Do you currently have a family member living at Marcy Place senior living center in Big Spring? Or have you had a family member pass away while living there?

If so, you're invited to the first-ever Marcy Place Family Reunion.

"We are having Marcy Place's first annual Family Reunion," said Community Relations Manager Sherrean Jones. "It will be Jan. 26, next Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m."

Jones said the staff of Marcy place views its residents – and, by extension, their families – as family members, and so wants to touch base and reconnect with the families of residents who have passed away.

