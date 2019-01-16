Marcy Place to hold family reunion Jan. 26

HERALD file photo Local country artist Jody Nix plays his fiddle for a group of Marcy House residents at an event in 2016. Nix will perform at the first-ever Marcy Place Family Reunion, slated for Jan. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. Nix will take the stage at 3 p.m. Both family members of current residents and family members of those who passed away while living at the home are invited to attend.
BIG SPRING, TX

Do you currently have a family member living at Marcy Place senior living center in Big Spring? Or have you had a family member pass away while living there?
If so, you're invited to the first-ever Marcy Place Family Reunion.
"We are having Marcy Place's first annual Family Reunion," said Community Relations Manager Sherrean Jones. "It will be Jan. 26, next Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m."
Jones said the staff of Marcy place views its residents – and, by extension, their families – as family members, and so wants to touch base and reconnect with the families of residents who have passed away.

