Marcy Place welcomes new Executive Director

By AMANDA DUFORAT

Managing Editor

The team is becoming complete with a new Executive Director and a new Care Services Manager, at Marcy Place. A meet and greet has been scheduled for May 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Marcy Place to welcome, Shauna Mae Taylor and Shaela Talamantez.

“We are excited to welcome these two ladies to our community and are ready for our area partners and the residents of Big Spring, to come out and meet them,” Sherrean Jones, Community Relations Manager, said.

The two-hour event is come and go style, with refreshments provided, according to Jones. Both ladies will bring experience to the team and are ready to begin working with the community.

