Marshals hunting two FCI Big Spring escapees

U.S. Marshals are seeking two inmates who walked away from a work camp at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring last week.

According to a press release received from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, inmates Gustavo Adolfo Leon and Hector Heman Lerma were discovered missing from FCI Big Spring's Satellite Prison Camp last Sunday at about 4:15 p.m.

Leon is a 33-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida to

210 months for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 1000 Kilos or more of Marijuana.

Lerma is a 43-year-old Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, and is 6 feet tall and weighs 250

pounds. Mr. Lerma was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to 150 months for Conspiracy to Import Marijuana, less than 1000 Kilograms.

