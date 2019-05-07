Mashburn recognized as 2019 Big Country FCA All-Star Cheerleader

Coahoma High School Senior Julia Mashburn was recognized Sunday night at the FCA (Fellow Christian Athletes) Banquet in Abilene as a member of the 2019 Big Country FCA All-Star Cheerleading squad.

She will be representing CHS as she cheers during the Big Country FCA All Star Football game set for June 8 at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Fellow high school classmate Joe Manning will play on the Red Team during the game.

“We are so proud of Julia and all she has done for Coahoma ISD,” said CHS Cheerleading Sponsor Joni Lacefield. “She will be missed.”

Mashburn is on the varsity cheerleading squad at Coahoma and she is an All-American Cheerleader. She is an A and A&B honor roll student and is active in her church group at College Baptist.