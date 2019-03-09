Master the Mountain 5K/10K 21st annual race set for April 13

Are you the Master of the Mountain? There’s only one way to find out.

Permian Basin Events’ 21st annual “Master the Mountain” 5K and 10K races are coming up April 13.

“The 5K, you can walk or run,” said Cherise Felty of Permian Basin Events. “The 10K is basically for runners. Of course, as always, we encourage everybody to go to permianbasinevents.com to register, so that they can get their size shirt, and all those things.”

The race starts at 9 a.m., so the gates of the State Park will be closed at 8:30 a.m. to protect participants from traffic on the park roads. Those taking part in the races can arrive as early as 7:30 on the morning of April 13.

