Master the Mountain presents The Life Center with donation check
By:
Amanda Duforat
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
For three years now, Master the Mountain has teamed up with The Life Center. This year, a donation of $600 was made, from the recent Master the Mountain race.
According to The Life Center staff, this money helps them with day to day operations and allows them to continue to serve the community.
Donations are always needed.
