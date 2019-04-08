Master the Mountain this weekend

Time to break out the running shoes and Master the Mountain.

The 21st annual Master the Mountain 5K/10K Run/Walk is set for April 13 at 9 a.m. Registration is still open and available online, and can be done the day of the event at 8 a.m.

“The 5k Race is a run/walk that is fun for all ages. The 10k is a run and people come from all around Big Spring because the State Park offers such a beautiful view,” Cherise Felty, said.

Permian Basin Events and the State Park are once again partnering for the race, which will be benefitting Permian Basin Women’s Resource Center - The Life Center of Big Spring.

“Master the Mountain is a great way to stay fit and make a difference,” she said.

The race path will be inside the State Park and while the race is going, gates to the park will be closed, in order to ensure racers safety. The gates will open upon the completion of the race.

“We encourage people to go and get registered online at permianbasinevents.com. We hope to see you there,” Felty said.

In addition to Master the Mountain, the annual Trash Off will be taking place, April 13. The community is encouraged to pick up a few bags of trash, after Master the Mountain concludes and drop them off at the Keep Big Spring Beautiful trailer, located at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum parking lot. The annual health fair will also be taking place the same day ...

