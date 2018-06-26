According to Gabe Martinez, organist at the First United Methodist Church (FUMC), year two of 'Masterclass Music' went down in the books as a successful year of music camp. This camp is held by FUMC for the community's youth, and is designed to do much more than just teach notes and melodies.

“The group consists of Howard County band students who give up a week of their summer to rehearse music in preparation for their performances at local nursing and retirement homes,” said Martinez.

Martinez also stated that along with rehearsing, the campers are educated about the community of Big Spring, being servants in the community and being positively involved in their town.

