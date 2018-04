Mastering the Mountain

The annual Master the Mountain 5K and 10K race was held at Big Spring State Park April 21. Here are some of the winners: Overall 5K female winner Becky Cowie with event organizer Craig Felty; overall 5K male winner Cooper Miller; and female 0-13 winner Taelyn. Other winners included female 30-39 winner Fallon Alexander; female 40-49 winner Donna Best; female 50-59 winner Kasi Walker, female 60-69 winner Monika Robinson; male 0-13 winner Emmett Alexander; male 20-29 winner Seve Rodriguez; male 30-39 winner Brian Johnson; male 40-49 winner Peyton Sedberry; male 50-59 winner Doby Walker; male 60-69 winner Dean Cook; and male 70 and over winner Mike Robinson.