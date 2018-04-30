If someone ever happen to tell you that walking for one night, all night long, would bring us that much closer to a day where everyone could walk in a world without cancer, would you do it? Well, that's exactly what Relay for Life is asking for during the 2018 Relay for Life of Howard and Glasscock counties.

Relay For Life is the main fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and is an all-night fundraiser that brings people together in hopes of walking towards the elimination of cancer as a deadly disease.

Taking a note from Star Wars, this year's theme for Relay for Life is “May the Cure be with You,” and is scheduled on Friday, May 4.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.