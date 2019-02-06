Mayor proclaims February 'National Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month'

"Always think before you react, and make a great decision," Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan told a group of Big Spring Junior High students Tuesday.

During a program at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, BSJHS' Student Outreach and Resiliency Program (SOAR) gathered to hear McLellan proclaim February National Teen Dating Violence Month in Big Spring, as it is across the nation.

"It's always important to reach out to the kids, especially at this age. For them to recognize that they have to make decisions, and sometimes there are decisions that you'll regret," McLellan said. "I think by having these events here, and by spreading the word throughout our communities and throughout our schools, it's important for these children to make good decisions and recognize the fact that sometimes you react in one way, but you look back and you realize that this is really not what I wanted to do. ...

