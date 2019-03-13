Mayoral candidates debate scheduled at BSHS

Voting season is in full swing and information forums are starting to pop up on the calendar. In addition to the recently announced Meet the Candidates Forum at the Hotel Settles, a Mayoral Debate has been set for 6 p.m. on April 2 at the Big Spring High School.

"There are a lot of opinions on where people want to see the city go and this could be their outlet to do so. This forum was put together to do exactly that; give people a personal look at who they will be electing," Nolan Dominguez, Howard County Young Republicans, said.

The debate is being moderated by Big Spring High School debate team. The Howard County Young Democrats, Howard County Young Republicans, Howard County Democrats and Howard County Republicans have joined forces to offer this platform to the community. ...

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.