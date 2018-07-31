McCollum and Wetzel set to perform Thursday

Songs are gonna be swapping Thursday evening at the Spring.

The City of Big Spring, BAD Events, and the FMH Foundation are presenting "Song Swap at the Spring," featuring country music artists Parker McCollom and Koe Wetzel.

The event will take place at the newly-renamed "F. Marie Hall Plaza and Performance Stage" at Big Spring's Historic Spring. Hall's FMH Foundation donated a sizeable portion of the money to renovate the Spring and build the stage and plaza. As part of the requirements included by the foundation for the grant, Big Spring will institute an annual concert series at the venue, and the "Song Swap" is the first installment in that series.

