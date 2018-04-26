McWilliams takes over as BSISD superintendent

Big Spring Independent School District now officially has a new superintendent on the job.

Jay McWilliams was officially promoted to that job at Tuesday evening's special called meeting of the BSISD board of trustees.

"I'm extremely excited to be given the opportunity to lead this outstanding school district," McWilliams said. "It's a great honor to be selected to oversee a district, not only of this size, but a district that is doing so many great things with kids."

McWilliams, who has served as the district's assistant superintendent for two years, was named "sole candidate" for the superintendent job at another specially called meeting April 2. State requirements said that he couldn't officially take the helm for three weeks following that declaration.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.