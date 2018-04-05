McWilliams tapped for superintendent’s job

If all goes according to plan, by the end of this month the Big Spring Independent School District will have a new superintendent.

At its special meeting Monday, the Big Spring school board named current Assistant Superintendent Jay McWilliams as the sole candidate for the position of superintendent. McWilliams, who has been Assistant Superintendent in Big Spring for two years, will take over the position from Interim Superintendent Johnny Tubb, who has served in the role since former Superintendent Chris Wigington left for another job with the Bushland, Texas, ISD in November 2017.

The earliest McWilliams would be on the job would be April 24, because the school district is required to wait a minimum of 21 days after naming a sole candidate for the superintendent’s job before that candidate actually begins work.

McWilliams said the school board sought candidates from within the ranks of Big Spring employees.

