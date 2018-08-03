Meet the Teacher dates for BSISD Elementary Schools

The school year is right around the corner, which means it is time for students and parents to go out and meet their new teachers, and get familiar with the school they will be attending. BSISD elementary school Meet the Teacher days/orientations are approaching quickly. These events allow teachers and students to gather their supplies and prepare everything they may need to start the school year off right, as well as parents and students getting acquainted with and learning a little more about who will be teaching them. Along with meeting the teachers, this is a good chance to drop off school supplies for your child attending any of the listed Elementary schools.

For the full list of dates and additional information, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.