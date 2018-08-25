Meet this year’s Bulldogs!

Coahoma High School invites the community to come out and Meet the Bulldogs to show support to the high school and junior high school athletes and band students.

“Our kids have been working hard and giving us 100 percent for the past few weeks to get ready for another competitive year,” said Chris Joslin, Coahoma ISD Athletic Director. “I invite the community to come out and meet these phenomenal students.”

The event will begin at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, on the newly renovated football field of the Bill Easterling Memorial Stadium in Coahoma. The community will have a chance to meet and cheer for athletes playing football, volleyball, and cross country along with members of the award-winning Big Red Band and the Coahoma cheerleading squad.

The crowd will also have a chance to meet the 2018-2019 coaching staff and their families along with student trainers, ball boys and flag runners.

Although the official first day of school was Monday, athletes and band students have been hard at work with two-a-day workouts and night band practices since the beginning of August.

Last year, the Bulldog varsity football team went 7-4 for the season ending with a bi-district appearance against the Spearman High School Lynxes.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.