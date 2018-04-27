Meeting called in opposition to tax values

A meeting for those unhappy with the recent round of property valuations will be this evening from 6 to 10 p.m. at Big Spring's Ryan Hall, located in the 600 block of North Main Street.

"We have a plan in place to fight the valuations," said meeting organizer Scott Emerson on the "Big Spring Issues" Facebook group.

According to the Facebook post, Emerson's plan is to hire attorney Kory L. Ryan of the Brusniak Law Firm of Dallas to help contest the valuations, which many feel are unreasonably high. Ryan is the brother of Brint Ryan, owner and renovator of Big Spring's Settles Hotel.

"It makes me feel better that this lawyer is a Big Spring native," Emerson said in the Facebook post. "We will be represented by the largest property tax litigation firm in the world. Yep, on the whole planet Earth. If we group together and fight these extreme valuations of our property then we have a chance to win. This time we are not going to picket, cry, scream, get mad at innocent employees, or storm any offices."

