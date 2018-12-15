Memorial, Blankenship stadiums to receive flooring renovations

Have you ever attended a football game at Memorial Stadium or a track event at Blankenship Stadium, and worried about the creaky old wooden plank flooring? Worry no more.

At their meeting Thursday, the Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to spend an estimated $730,000 to rehabilitate the flooring and seating of both stadiums, including all-metal flooring.

"Both facilities still have a lot of the old wood planks in them. Where you sit is metal, but everything else is made out of wood, which is kind of how they used to do it a long time ago in terms of building stadiums," said BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams. "We've always thought that's something that needs to be replaced if we had the opportunity to do it. We have the financial means now to do it because of the increased last year's property values."

