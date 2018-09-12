Memorial at the Plaza

HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield The community of Big Spring gathered yesterday for the Annual 9/11 Memorial at the Plaza: A Tribute to our Civil and Military Heroes at the Spring Town Plaza, located at 1801 FM 700. The event started at 6:30 p.m., and was presented by the Disabled Veterans Chapter #47 and the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department. Shown in the photo above is Sergeant First Class (retired) Daniel Martinez of the Army Green Berets.
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

“We also will remember the eleventh of September.” This was part the a poem called '11th of September' that was read at yesterday's annual 9/11 event, Memorial at the Plaza.
The 9/11 Memorial at the Plaza is hosted every year at the Spring Town Plaza, located at 1801 FM 700, and is a Tribute to our Civil and Military Heroes. The event was presented by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #47 and the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.

Category: