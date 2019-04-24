Memorial Tree Walk remembering loved ones lost

The annual Memorial Tree Walk - a somber tradition which began four years ago - will take place May 2 at 4:30 p.m., at Blankenship Field.

“This tradition started when we tragically lost Shelley Lopez, a former Big Spring Steer, in a car accident, and her mother approached the school district with a way to have her daughter remembered,” George Bancroft, Big Spring ISD Community Relations Coordinator, said. “She brought to our attention that people who had passed need to be remembered and the donations of the trees and plaques help the school district give tangible reminders of loss loved ones who were part of our community.”

According to Bancroft, there were three trees planted the first year, and the tradition has been growing since.

“This is our biggest year yet. We will be planting four trees this year; we will be remembering four loved ones who have passed on,” Amy Lopez, BSISD parent and Memorial Tree Walk organizer, said.

Trees planted this year will be in remembrance of deceased classmates from Class of 1974, former teacher and school board member Pat Deanda, former students Brayden Sizenbach and Toby Cotton.

“My daughter (Shelley) loved school, she loved Big Spring, and this school district. When she passed I wanted to do something that would allow for us (myself and the school district) to remember her,” Lopez said. “This is a form of healing for me and I hope it is for others as well.”

The trees that have been and will be planted are located at Blankenship field, with the intention of eventually making it around the entire track. ...

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.