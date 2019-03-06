Midland police officer dies following Tuesday shooting

A Midland Police Officer has succumbed to injuries sustained during a burglar alarm call early Tuesday morning.

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, a five-year veteran with the Midland Police Department, responded to the call along with three other officers, according to reports obtained by local media sources.

According to reports, the officer announced his presence upon arrival at the scene; however, the homeowner believed his house was being burglarized, and fired a shot toward the flashlight Officer Heidelberg was holding. The bullet hit the officer above his bullet-proof vest, resulting in a fatal injury.

According to the Midland police report, the homeowner, David Charles Wilson, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter, and was released on a $75,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.

