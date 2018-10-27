Midland Rape Crisis Center to open Big Spring office

The Midland Rape Crisis and Children's Advocacy Center is opening a satellite office in Big Spring.

The new branch, located at 1608 W. FM 700, behind Scenic Mountain Medical Center, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening open house on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

"Our center provides forensic interviews for children alleging sexual or physical abuse, witnesses to violent crimes, and children believed to be at high risk for abuse," said Lauren Blackketter, board president for the MRC-CAC. "In addition, we provide therapy for children and their non-offending family members. We currently provide CAC services at our office in Midland, at a satellite office in Andrews, and will be providing interviews for both Howard and Martin counties out of our Howard County satellite office."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.