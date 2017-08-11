Midland woman still missing after three weeks

The Midland Police Department is still searching for a Midland woman who was last seen in Big Spring on July 14.

Police are searching for Shaila Jiwani Noormohamed, 59, who was last seen around 6 a.m. at the Big Spring State Park. She is described as 5 foot, 5 inches in height, around 200 pounds, has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and slacks and may have on a hat. Shaila could be driving a 2001 dark green Ford Ranger pickup license plate #AH20963 with a black tool box in the bed and the passenger window broken out.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Midland police at 432-685-7108.