The Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) - West Texas Centers will be hosting the Military Informed care event on Wednesday, October 17 at 9 a.m.

The MVPN is a group of veterans and veteran family members committed to supporting active and former service members by offering mentor-ship and guidance, as well as helping veterans access the services and resources available to them. With that in mind, the goal of the event is to give additional special attention to PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, and moral injuries.

For the full story and additional information, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.