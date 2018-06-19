Military photos needed for Pops

The 21st Annual Pops in the Park, which will be held on Tuesday, July 3rd , is quickly approaching. The Pops in the Park's mission is to give back to those who have served our country and pay tribute to them for their selfless sacrifice as well as the sacrifices of their families. Right now, Pops coordinators need your help in making this event as memorable and honorable as possible.

“During the intermission breaks at pops in the park, we will show a video tribute honoring local veterans,”said Hayley Herrera, Tourism Coordinator of the Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are looking for candid military photos of locals who have served or are still active. If you have a picture and want to send it in, you can send it in an email at popsinthepark@yahoo.com or take it to the Big Spring Chamber at 215 W. 3rd St., to be scanned.

