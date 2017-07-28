Missing woman last seen in Big Spring

Midland police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Midland woman who was last seen in Big Spring on July 14.

Police are searching for Shaila Jiwani Noormohamed, 59, who was last seen around 6 a.m. at the Big Spring State Park. According to a friend of the family, Noormohamed has not used any credit cards or her cell phone since she went missing.

Noormohamed has not contacted her family in Midland or her family who live outside the country since she went missing, the friend added.

Midland police describe Noormohamed as 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and slacks and maybe wearing a hat. She could be driving a 2001 dark green Ford Ranger pickup, authorities said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Midland police at 432-685-7108.