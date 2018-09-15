Mistakes and injury derail Steers

The game between the Steers and the Lobos last nigh was a tail of two halves. Big Spring played well throughout the first half getting key stops and putting together long sustained drive keeping them right in the mix. The Steers could have easily headed into half-time with the lead if not for two long touchdown passes that were really the only offense for the Lobos in the half. In the second half, with standout linebacker Cade Wash on the sideline, Monahans' run game took over and the Steers couldn't get their defense off the field.

With key turnovers and penalties at key moments and in key field positions, it wasn't the number of mistakes, but rather the moments that they were made that really hurt the Steers Friday night. And with a key interior defender not on the field, the Lobos took advantage and exploited that part of Big Springs defense to put the game away. “We made too many mistakes, our worst plays were self inflicted. But they are a good football team, Monahans always has a good football team. They have a distinct identity as a team and we are still trying to find ours a little bit. That said, I saw a lot of good things too, we just have to finish. Its how we respond to adversity that matters most to me. If we look at the film and are honest with ourselves and honor our teammates we will be fine” said head coach Mitch McLemore after the game.

For the full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.