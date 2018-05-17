Monsanto donates to Food 2 Kids

Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, May 16, Monsanto presented a donation to the Food 2 Kids program, which is a local organization that provides lunches for the students in Big Spring. Shown on the front row is Jan Forsythe, Lesia Sturm, Monsanto Representative and Sandy Maupin. Shown on the second row is Ellen Austin, Pam Steel, Betsy Bell, Joanne Forrest and Raul Marquez . Shown on the third row is Ron Maupin, Oran Carmen and Karen Carman. The Board of Directors and Volunteers of the Food 2 Kids program would like to thank Monsanto for their generous donation, and also for supporting and believing in the Food 2 Kids program.