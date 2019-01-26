Montgomery turns tragedy into purpose: 16-year-old CHS student to serve as spokesperson for CMN radiothon

A miracle in the form of a donated machine to Lubbock’s University Medical Center (UMC) from the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) helped save the life of Coahoma High School student Austyn Montgomery this past summer.

Now the 16-year-old is giving back by serving as the 2019 Miracle Kid for the CMN and KLL/96.3 annual Miracle Pennies Campaign radiothon. Coahoma ISD is joining the fundraiser this year.

“I am a 16-year-old. I am an artist and a runner and I love to dance, but the thing I am most proud of is I am a part of Children’s Miracle Network,” Montgomery said as she told her story to a group of 130 students and adults attending a CMN Miracle Pennies Campaign kickoff held in Lubbock a few weeks ago.

See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.