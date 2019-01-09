Monthly health focus kicks off 2019

To better educate the public, the Big Spring Senior Center holds free monthly health focus groups at the Dora Roberts Center with the goal to shed some light on different topics of health to the public each month and how to go about dealing with them.

The first Monthly Heath Focus topic for 2019 will was over Hypertension, which took on Tuesday at the Dora Roberts Community Center, located at 100 Whipkey Dr.

Be sure to attend this free event if you would like free knowledge and advice on different medical conditions that are featured monthly. Nothing is more important than a healthy you! Next month, the topic for the monthly health focus will be on understanding osteoperosis and will take place Thursday, February 14, as all future meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month.

