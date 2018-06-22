Moonlight Rave Run No. 2 scheduled for June 29

Grab your flashlights, headlamps, glow sticks, or even pick up a glow in the dark shirt for the second Moonlight Rave Run of the summer at the Big Spring State Park.

The event, scheduled for June 29, contributes to numerous, charitable organizations and even helps maintain the State Park itself.

The race will take place at 11:55 p.m.

“Though, we try and get the entrance closed off by 11:30 p.m.,” park Manager Ron Alton said.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.