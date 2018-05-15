Moonlight Rave Run set to light up Big Spring State Park

While Doris Day and Gordon MacRae used the "Light of the Silvery Moon" to cuddle by, a local tradition takes advantage of that silver moonlight for a unique midnight run.

It's the Scenic Mountain Moonlight Rave Run, put on by Permian Basin Events, and the first of three summer night races kicks off May 25. Other events will be June 29 and July 27.

"We do it because of the full moon. That's why we choose those dates," said event organizer Cherise Felty of Permian Basin Events. "That's the neat part - the moon lights it up as well as the black lights. Generally if I have enough volunteers, there's people out there with flashlights helping people."

