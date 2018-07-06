More fundraising for wreck victims and families planned for Freedom Parade

Area residents will have another chance Saturday at the Coahoma Freedom Parade to extend help to local residents impacted by recent vehicle accidents.

Local food vendors Linda Burchett and Marisol Ortiz led the effort at Pops in the Park Tuesday to raise money for Alexandra Vasquez, a mother of three who was critically injured in the June 5 motorcycle accident in Big Spring which claimed the life of Austin Ryan Cantu; and for the families of Brayden Sizenbach, and Nova and Austyn Montgomery, who were involved in a wreck June 24 in Crosby County. Sizenbach, 18, and Nova Montgomery, 50, were killed in the crash, while Austyn, 16, was hospitalized at University Medical Center in Lubbock in critical condition.

Burchett and Ortiz, joined by volunteers Porsha Bryant, Isaac Miramontes, T.J. Wright and Ponca Burchett, sold hamburgers, hot dogs, roasted corn, snow cones, turkey legs, and other food items at Pops to raise money for the families.

