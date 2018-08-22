More than just a bank

Have you ever missed a meal? How about two? Hunger is something not to be taking lightly, which is why team members from Kindred at Home will be canvassing the Big Spring area throughout August to distribute food collection bags and gather donations for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, one of the many benefactors of Kindred at Home's 14th Annual Food Drive.

Kindred at Home is collecting food for St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank to help support that organization's work on behalf of individuals and families in the community unable to afford or acres an adequate amount of food in Coahoma, Ackerly, Stanton, Forsan, Garden City, and other surrounding areas.

