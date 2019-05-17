Moss Creek Lake reopens after infrastructure work

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

The City of Big Spring’s recreational facility at Moss Creek Lake is open to the public once again.

The area had been closed while the city installed infrastructure improvements, and reopened this past Friday.

“The city had done some infrastructure improvements out at Moss Lake,” said Community Services Director Hayley Herrera. “The city had to drain the lake to do those improvements back in February, and those improvements are now finished. The lake is now open. It reopened on Friday, May 10.”

Colorado River Municipal Water District Director John Grant explained that the improvements were on the CRMWD’s end.

“CRMWD has a pump station just below the dam, and there’s a pipeline that runs from that pump station up into the dam, so that we can get water out,” Grant said. “We did not have a valve in that line between the lake and the pump station so that we could isolate it...basically, shut it off in case we needed to do some work on it. Back in February and March we put in a valve.”

Since the valve was replaced, the lake has been being refilled, and the city has been doing some clean up work, Grant said.

Moss Creek Lake is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For the complete story, see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.