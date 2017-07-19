Moss Creek Ranch holds cooking camp for kids

A group of children gained some cooking experience at Moss Creek Ranch Tuesday morning during a cooking camp hosted by Elizabeth Cevallos.

Several children s ranging in age from 5 to 12 gathered around Cevallos as she instructed them on how to read measuring cups, mix dough, and other essentials of cooking.

“I feel like they don't have as much exposure to cooking,” said Cevallos. “Like today were learning how to set a table, and we’re also going to learn how to serve.”

Cevallos started the class because she wanted to help provide an opportunity for children in the area to learn some skills they might not have otherwise.

Cevallos was a special education teacher and behavior specialist with Big Spring Intermediate School and has around 20 years of experience working with children.

In addition to that, Cevallos has also worked in the catering business for 15 years, including with her own company, Strictly Business Catering, which was based out of Frisco.

Cevallos hosted similar classes from her hometown of Frisco, Texas and thought it would be a great idea to bring those classes back to Howard County.