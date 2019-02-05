Moss Lake closed to the public for repairs
By:
Special to the Herald
Tuesday, February 5, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
The Colorado River Municipal Water District (CRMWD) is currently making water infrastructure improvements that have required Moss Lake to be drained. As a matter of public safety, Moss Lake is closed to the public. This closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice. We regret any inconvenience related to the work and request your patience during this project.
