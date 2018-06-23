Motorcycle-truck accident on Gregg kills one Thursday

A man is dead after a truck collided with his motorcycle at the intersection of South Gregg Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard Thursday evening.

"A male driving a motorcycle, I think it was south, he ran a red light and hit head-on with a Dodge pick-up truck," said Big Spring Fire Department Chief Craig Ferguson. "Once my guys got there, there were injuries incompatible with life and there was nothing we could do."

Ferguson said no one in the truck was injured during the accident, which occurred between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.