Movie magic in Howard County

Bring on the lights, turn on the cameras and action once again.

When it comes to a perfect representation of West Texas, it doesnt get much better than Big Spring, which is why Spur 327 chose Howard County as one of their location shoots for their soon to be released music video.

SPUR“You really can’t get any more west Texas than Big Spring, Texas,” Heath Stewart, Spur 327 band member, said. “It has the perfect terrain and represents everything about west Texas that we were looking for.”

The music video for Must’ve Lost My Mind on the soon to be released album Dodging Armadillos, is being filmed on a local ranch in Howard County, and has scenes from the historic Borden County jail, and the Paindorosa Ranch in Tahoka.

“This is a song about a guy who shoots a guy in Monahans,” Stewart said. “For those who like western movies, this will be a good music video to watch. It’s going to be a like a short, old-time western movie that showcases west Texas.”

For the complete story, see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.