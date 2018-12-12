Mr. and Mrs. Claus to make appearance at Festival of Lights

Lighted poinsettias arranged around and reflecting from the waters of the historic Comanche Trail Lake, along with those lining the dam along U.S. 87 are a sight for sore eyes, and is just one of many highlights of the Comanche Trail Festival of Lights. Rumors of these beautiful lights made their way to the North Pole, and Santa wants to get a look for himself.

Once again, boys and girls will get their chance to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be visiting at the 22nd annual Comanche Trail Festival of Lights Gift Shop for a couple of days before he heads back to the North Pole to finish his Christmas duties.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here on Dec. 14, 15, 16, and then again on Dec. 21, 22, and 23, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” said Vickie Stewart.

