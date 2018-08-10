Muddy Mongrels obstacle course team raising money for United Way

For the second year in a row, Big Spring's Muddy Mongrels are participating in a Tough Mudder, and you can help!

What does all that mean, you ask?

The Muddy Mongrels are the local United Way's team who will compete in the 10-mile long Tough Mudder obstacle course in the Dallas/Fort Worth area September 29.

"It's an obstacle race," said United Way Director Meghan Bias, who is part of the Muddy Mongrels team. "It is 10 miles and 22 obstacles. That's what the team will be doing. You go through mud and the whole gamut."

Bias said the team is accepting sponsors through Sept. 12.

