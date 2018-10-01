Muddy Mongrels raise over 2,5k for local United Way

Members of Big Spring's Muddy Mongrels team, shown above, journeyed to Dallas this past weekend to participate in their second annual Tough Mudder, a 10-mile obstacle race with 20 hard obstacles in a water-soaked, muddy environment. Unfortunately, the Mongrels had gotten about five miles into the race when it was canceled due to bad weather. The event, sponsored by NuStar, Little Learners Christyian Daycare, KV Power, Cosden Federal Credit Union, Thermoflex, and the Big Spring YMCA, raised more than $2,500 for the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County.

