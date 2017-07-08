Muddy Mongrels raising funds for UW

Members of the Howard County community are teaming up to get down in the mud to raise funds for the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County.

Recently organized, the Howard County Muddy Mongrels have been training together since June to prepare for a Tough Mudder Half event to be held in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in late September. Tough Mudder is an endurance event designed to foster group participation within team members through tackling several obstacles throughout the course.

According to Meghan Bias, the local United Way executive director and Muddy Mongrels team member, 13 people representing various parts of the community have come together for the challenge and are currently seeking sponsors.

“It’s a fund-raising team,” Bias explained. “Our goal is to raise money to go directly to the 2018 campaign. We will be participating in the 2017 Tough Mudder Half — not a whole just a half — so that’s five miles, 13 obstacles which will be held in Dallas/Fort Worth on Sept. 30.”

All team members are responsible for paying for their own expenses and to recruit at least one sponsor. All funds raised through sponsorships and donations minus the cost to print team T-shirts will go toward the United Way’s 2018 campaign, which be in late August.

“We have a really amazing mix of people from the community and from our agency and from my board. I think it is a great way to show how a motley crew of people who are definitely all at different fitness levels can get together and accomplish this pretty amazing feat,” Bias said. “Most of us are strangers. Most of us didn’t know each other, and I think I am most excited about being able to make a team out of people in our community that come from different places and show that together we can adapt and overcome and do this awesome feat. I think its a really great example of what it means to live united. As cheesy as it sounds, together we can accomplish so much more than if we were all tackling it from different sides of the table.”

For more information or to donate, contact Bias at 432-267-5201or by email uway@bigspringtx.com. You can also visited her at the United Way office, which is located in the Big Spring EDC/Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Building at 215 W. Third Street. The groups social media fund raising site is social media crowd funding site: https://www.crowdrise.com/2017-howard-county-muddy-mongrels-tough-mudder...