Muddy Mongrels ready to brave Dallas 'Tough Mudder' this weekend

The Muddy Mongrels are headed to Dallas this weekend to take part in their second "Tough Mudder" in as many years, all to raise money for Big Spring's United Way.

The Tough Mudder is a 10-mile long obstacle course, and members of the team have been busily lining up sponsors to make a donation to United Way, Big Spring's non-profit organization that helps to fund 15 other local non-profits.

"We're very excited-slash-nervous," said team member Meghan Bias. "Our start time is at 11:30 on Saturday."

See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.