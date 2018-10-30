Murder, sex assault of child, among 27 indictments true-billed by Grand Jury

The 118th District Court's Grand Jury recently handed down indictments on 27 individuals on charges including murder and sexual assault of a child.

Susan Overton Humphrey, 32, was indicted in connection with the June 12, 2018, first-degree felony murder of Jesse James Collins, 31, in the 700 block of Big Spring's Bucknell Ave. Humphrey allegedly shot Collins before fleeing the scene, but turned herself in to Big Spring Police the next day.

Also, Jeremy Gene Blount, 38, was indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child on Oct. 1, 2017. The crime Blount is charged with is a second-degree felony.

Other indicted individuals include:

