Museum lecture series: Events that changed history

These past few weeks, the lectures held at the Heritage Museum Tuesdays at noon have been very interesting. Two recent topics covered Jesus and Muhammad. Whether or not you’re a religious person, there is no denying their teachings changed the world.

Judea was strategically positioned but notoriously difficult to govern. Although it had been under Roman domination, it was not annexed until Augustus agreed in 6 A.D. when a group from Judea went before him to request to be formally admitted into the Roman Empire. At that time, Augustus ordered a census to be carried out. All citizens of Judea were required to return to their towns of birth to register for the census. That is where the story of Joseph and Mary begins ... one with which we are all familiar.

In the Spring of 36 A.D. is when Jesus was brought to trial before Pontius Pilate, the governor of Judea. Jesus was being charged with blasphemy by his own people of Jerusalem. Pilate initially refused to execute Jesus for blasphemy, but relented when the Sanhedrin of rabbis, and the mob, called for Jesus to be put to death. A roman soldier who witnessed the courage of Jesus on the cross was the first to proclaim Jesus as the Son of God.

Muhammad was born centuries later, in the year 570 into a well-known family. He became involved in the caravan trade and was fairly successful. During his travels, he learned of monotheistic religions and was attracted to the idea of devotion to one true God.

Muhammad had a vision of the angel Gabriel, who told Muhammad he had been chosen by God to be a prophet and would have the final truth revealed to him. Muhammad was to spread this message and began to speak of what Gabriel had revealed to him.

