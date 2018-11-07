The museum's annual Breakfast With Santa... with a twist!

A lot of people say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, just imagine how much more that will be true for children who get to share their breakfast meal with Santa Claus in the annual Breakfast with Santa at the Big Spring Heritage Museum. As if that wasn't enough, guess who will be at the Heritage Museum during Breakfast along with Santa? The Grinch and Whoo Ville! This breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1st from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call and reserve your child or children a spot for a jolly good time, and dont delay because spots go quickly!

“We are excited to bring something a little different to this year's Christmas with Santa,” said Museum Curator/Director Tammy Schrecengost. “This has become a tradition with different generations. We've had some of these kids' parents come and visit with Santa when they were little, and now their kids are coming to participate.”

