Museum's Newpaper Exhibit now open

The Big Spring Heritage Museum set to open the Newspaper Exhibit display starting Aug. 31 through Oct. 15 for the public of Howard County has rescheduled the opening day of the Exhibit. The exhibit is now set to open Sept. 9 and will still continue on until Oct. 15. During normal museum hours.

Presented by both the Heritage and the Big Spring Herald, this exhibit will feature all that is black and white and funny in between, and much more.

